Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.300-5.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.4 billion-$17.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.6 billion. Emerson Electric also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.30-5.45 EPS.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock traded up $9.85 on Wednesday, hitting $104.11. 9,071,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,758,793. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $105.71. The stock has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.25 and a 200-day moving average of $93.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.72.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EMR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $34,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $53,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.