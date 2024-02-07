Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.300-5.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.4 billion-$17.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.6 billion. Emerson Electric also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.30-5.45 EPS.
Emerson Electric Price Performance
EMR stock traded up $9.85 on Wednesday, hitting $104.11. 9,071,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,758,793. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $105.71. The stock has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.25 and a 200-day moving average of $93.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on EMR
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $34,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $53,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Emerson Electric
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- What are specialty REITs? How to invest in them
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Miso Robotics stock: Is an IPO coming soon?
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Insiders are selling these hot stocks on track for higher prices
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.