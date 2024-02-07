Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) SVP Sells $14,517.75 in Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) SVP Rodney Clemente sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $14,517.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,804.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Rodney Clemente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 30th, Rodney Clemente sold 830 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $13,205.30.

Energy Recovery Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ ERII traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.16. 483,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,042. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.84 million, a P/E ratio of 56.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Energy Recovery

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 79.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

Featured Articles

