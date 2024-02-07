Enjin Coin (ENJ) 24-Hour Volume Tops $9.86 Million

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 7th. One Enjin Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000645 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $396.72 million and $9.86 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin launched on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,770,435,152 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,379,841,766 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official message board is enjin.io/blog. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Enjin Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin Coin (ENJ) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency developed by Enjin, a leading blockchain ecosystem developer. It is used to directly back the value of next-generation blockchain assets and used to mint ERC-1155 blockchain assets. ENJ tokens provide benefits to creators and users, such as infusing tokens with residual value, ensuring the transparency and scarcity of tokens, and providing instant liquidity for tokens. Enjin Platform is a blockchain PaaS that allows developers to create and manage blockchain games with ease. It was founded in 2009 by Maxim Blagov and Witek Radomski and successfully raised $18.9 million in its 2017 ICO. ERC-1155, the native token standard created by Enjin’s Co-founder & CTO Witek Radomski, has since grown to power over 1 billion Enjin-powered blockchain assets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

