Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.33-1.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.375-1.395 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion. Equifax also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.20-7.50 EPS.
Equifax Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:EFX traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.08. 1,460,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,856. Equifax has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $252.60. The stock has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Equifax Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 36.97%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 105,549.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,825,000 after acquiring an additional 38,776,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,947,000 after buying an additional 155,572 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,737,000 after buying an additional 3,910,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,784,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,762,000 after acquiring an additional 331,355 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Equifax by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,226,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,808,000 after acquiring an additional 535,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.
Equifax Company Profile
Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.
