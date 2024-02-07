Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.44 and last traded at $35.49. 134,893 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 521,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ESTA. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Establishment Labs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Establishment Labs Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.96. The company has a market cap of $973.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $38.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.84 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 467.62% and a negative net margin of 40.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nicholas Sheridan Lewin acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,190 shares in the company, valued at $312,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Raj Denhoy purchased 2,250 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $49,972.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,112 shares in the company, valued at $180,167.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicholas Sheridan Lewin purchased 5,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,190 shares in the company, valued at $312,180. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 9,250 shares of company stock valued at $214,053. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Establishment Labs

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 3,244.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

