Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.080-2.230 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.360-0.460 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.61. 2,659,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,369,392. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.67. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $262.81. The company has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 98.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 17,594 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 647.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $2,883,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

