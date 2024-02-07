Europa Metals (LON:EUZ) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Europa Metals Limited (LON:EUZ – Get Free Report) traded down 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02). 42,705 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 45,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.65 ($0.02).

Europa Metals Trading Down 3.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.07. The stock has a market cap of £1.56 million, a PE ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69.

About Europa Metals

(Get Free Report)

Europa Metals Limited is involved in the exploration for mineral properties. The company primarily explores for lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Toral project located in the province of Castilla y León, northwest Spain. The company was formerly known as Ferrum Crescent Limited and changed its name to Europa Metals Limited in June 2018.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Europa Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Europa Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.