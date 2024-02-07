Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Gap Up to $23.79

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.79, but opened at $28.11. Everbridge shares last traded at $28.11, with a volume of 4,532,660 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Everbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.60 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -25.36, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.94.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $114.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $144,944.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,848,408.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $176,611.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,221 shares in the company, valued at $428,557.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,088 shares of company stock valued at $373,739. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

