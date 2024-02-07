Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.08-2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $705-725 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $712.20 million. Fabrinet also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 2.080-2.150 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $182.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.06. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $90.19 and a 1 year high of $229.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.21.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.14. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $685.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fabrinet from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities cut Fabrinet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.89.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $513,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,296.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FN. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

