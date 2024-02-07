Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 131.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Fastenal Price Performance

NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.46. 3,212,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,686,633. The company has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $70.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.23%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,037,932.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,810.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $47,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,037,932.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $305,810.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,830 shares of company stock valued at $9,972,831 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

