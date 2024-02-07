FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stake Lessened by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 91.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,342 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 301,971 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.93.

FedEx Stock Up 0.3 %

FDX traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $242.13. 2,148,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,855. The stock has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $254.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.19. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $190.83 and a 1-year high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

