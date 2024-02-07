Filtronic (LON:FTC) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.90

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 25.90 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 25.85 ($0.32), with a volume of 626852 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.60 ($0.32).

Filtronic Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 21.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 17.98. The firm has a market cap of £62.44 million, a P/E ratio of 1,695.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Filtronic Company Profile

Filtronic plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications equipment for telecommunications infrastructure, aerospace and defense, critical communications, and space markets. It provides Morpheus II, an E-band transceiver module; Hades, an E-band active diplexer; Cerus, an E-brand power amplifier for long range E-band communications; tower top amplifiers; Orpheus, an ultra-high-capacity turn-key solution for backhaul, fronthaul, and mid haul; switched filter banks; GaN amplifiers; custom filters products, including metal cavity, ceramic, combline, interdigital, lumped element, suspended substrate, waveguide, and thin-film filters; and custom combiner products.

