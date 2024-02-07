Findev (CVE:FDI) Trading Down 11.5%

Findev Inc. (CVE:FDI – Get Free Report) traded down 11.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. 2,286 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 10,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Findev Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$11.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.40.

Findev (CVE:FDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.87 million during the quarter. Findev had a net margin of 44.52% and a return on equity of 6.07%.

Findev Company Profile

Findev Inc, a real estate finance company, provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments in the Greater Toronto Area, Canada. It targets real estate projects that include condominiums, purpose-built rentals, townhouses, low-rise/subdivisions, and retail developments.

