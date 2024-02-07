First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Raises Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

First Interstate BancSystem has increased its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years. First Interstate BancSystem has a dividend payout ratio of 73.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Interstate BancSystem to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.9%.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average of $26.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.89. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 10,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,159,700 shares in the company, valued at $30,372,543. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,159,700 shares in the company, valued at $30,372,543. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Homer Scott Jr Trust, Homer Sc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $32,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,557,201.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,020,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,686,100 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,723,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,979,000 after purchasing an additional 192,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,287,000 after buying an additional 3,311,462 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,691,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,936,000 after buying an additional 118,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,744,000 after buying an additional 2,626,221 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 58.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,097,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,480,000 after buying an additional 1,138,955 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIBK has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

