First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.98 and last traded at $25.05. 8,690 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 39,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.12.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.31. The company has a market cap of $124.00 million, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the S&P United States REIT Index (the Index). The Index measures the securitized United States real estate investment trust (REIT) market and maintains a constituency that reflects the composition of the overall REIT market.

