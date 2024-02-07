FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Announces Earnings Results

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $937.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FLEETCOR Technologies updated its Q1 guidance to $4.02-4.12 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $19.20-19.60 EPS.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded up $5.00 on Wednesday, reaching $291.99. The stock had a trading volume of 700,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,957. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $185.04 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLT. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Recommended Stories

