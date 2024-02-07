FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.02-4.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $925-945 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $979.78 million. FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $19.20-19.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded up $5.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $291.99. 700,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,957. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $185.04 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.89.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLT shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $289.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

