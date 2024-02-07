FMC (NYSE:FMC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS.
FMC Price Performance
Shares of FMC opened at $53.45 on Wednesday. FMC has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $131.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.12.
FMC Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity at FMC
In other FMC news, Director Robert C. Pallash acquired 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $215,051,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FMC by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,205,000 after buying an additional 1,142,531 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in FMC by 41.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after buying an additional 463,542 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in FMC by 34.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,236,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,660,000 after buying an additional 318,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $34,118,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FMC Company Profile
FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.
