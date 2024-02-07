FMC (NYSE:FMC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

FMC has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.35.

Get FMC alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FMC

FMC Price Performance

FMC stock traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $54.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,774,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,959. FMC has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $131.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.70 and its 200 day moving average is $67.03. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FMC will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other FMC news, Director Robert C. Pallash bought 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $215,051,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of FMC by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,881,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $728,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FMC by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,531 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in FMC by 58.9% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,249,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,658,000 after purchasing an additional 833,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in FMC by 517.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 809,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,032,000 after purchasing an additional 678,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.