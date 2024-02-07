Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $80.00 at Truist Financial

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s previous close.

FTNT has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.76.

Fortinet Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of FTNT traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.03. The company had a trading volume of 25,527,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,777,275. The company has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.41.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,410 over the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 7.9% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 4.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 198,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 7.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 133,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 27.7% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 104,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 9.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortinet

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

