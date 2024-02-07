Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.40

Shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.40 and last traded at $50.33, with a volume of 32314 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.26.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLQL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $23,992,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,356,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,493,000 after acquiring an additional 159,353 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,073,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 379.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 165,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 130,721 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1,939.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 93,560 shares during the period.

About Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

