GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 1.75 (LON:GCP)

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
GCP Infrastructure Investments Stock Down 0.4 %
GCP stock opened at GBX 71.91 ($0.90) on Wednesday. GCP Infrastructure Investments has a twelve month low of GBX 59.50 ($0.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 98.90 ($1.24). The company has a market cap of £624.04 million, a PE ratio of 1,805.00 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 70.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 69.74. The company has a quick ratio of 131.52, a current ratio of 262.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84.
