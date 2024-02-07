GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 1.75 (LON:GCP)

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Stock Down 0.4 %

GCP stock opened at GBX 71.91 ($0.90) on Wednesday. GCP Infrastructure Investments has a twelve month low of GBX 59.50 ($0.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 98.90 ($1.24). The company has a market cap of £624.04 million, a PE ratio of 1,805.00 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 70.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 69.74. The company has a quick ratio of 131.52, a current ratio of 262.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84.

About GCP Infrastructure Investments

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

