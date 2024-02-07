Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU) Trading Up 0.6%

Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.58 and last traded at $41.44. 761 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 2,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.20.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.83. The company has a market cap of $52.63 million, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Guru Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Global X Guru Index ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Guru Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Global X Guru Index ETF by 84.2% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares during the period.

Global X Guru Index ETF Company Profile

The Global X Guru Index ETF (GURU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Guru index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that attempts to mimic concentrated equity positions taken by large hedge funds, as reported in public filings. GURU was launched on Jun 4, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

