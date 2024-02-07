Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.13

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.13 and last traded at $34.94, with a volume of 637561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.36.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.71 and its 200-day moving average is $31.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,094.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.