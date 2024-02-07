GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.27)-$(0.23) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.14). The company issued revenue guidance of $140-150 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.94 million.

GoPro Stock Performance

GPRO stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.90. 1,730,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,437. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $440.92 million, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.53. GoPro has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $6.07.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $294.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.02 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that GoPro will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut GoPro from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Institutional Trading of GoPro

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 198.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in GoPro by 644.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 54.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

