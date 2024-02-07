Graham (NYSE:GHM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 million. Graham had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 2.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Graham updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Graham stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $21.98. 7,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,641. Graham has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.19 million, a PE ratio of 85.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Graham by 2,480.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Graham by 43.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Graham in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Graham in the first quarter worth about $74,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Graham from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

