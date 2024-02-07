Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $147.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.94 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.
Haynes International Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ HAYN opened at $59.65 on Wednesday. Haynes International has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $60.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.88 and a 200-day moving average of $49.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.33 million, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Haynes International Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.
Separately, Noble Financial cut shares of Haynes International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.
