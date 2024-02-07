Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $147.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.94 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Haynes International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HAYN opened at $59.65 on Wednesday. Haynes International has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $60.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.88 and a 200-day moving average of $49.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.33 million, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,368,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 717,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,583,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,666,000 after buying an additional 113,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after buying an additional 12,993 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Noble Financial cut shares of Haynes International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

