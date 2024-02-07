Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $147.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.94 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

Haynes International Price Performance

Haynes International stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $59.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,671. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 7.02. The company has a market cap of $762.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.43. Haynes International has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $60.85.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Noble Financial lowered Haynes International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Haynes International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Haynes International by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Haynes International by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Haynes International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Haynes International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

Further Reading

