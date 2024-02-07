Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $56.11, but opened at $59.77. Haynes International shares last traded at $59.50, with a volume of 406,987 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Noble Financial lowered shares of Haynes International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Haynes International Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.61. The company has a market capitalization of $760.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $147.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.94 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Haynes International, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Haynes International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Haynes International by 484.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Haynes International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Haynes International



Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.



