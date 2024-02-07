Head-To-Head Comparison: Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) & First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) and First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Red River Bancshares and First Community Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red River Bancshares 24.83% 12.43% 1.15% First Community Bankshares 27.50% 11.37% 1.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Red River Bancshares and First Community Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red River Bancshares $149.60 million 2.41 $34.88 million $4.86 10.39 First Community Bankshares $174.62 million 3.48 $48.02 million $2.72 12.04

Insider & Institutional Ownership

First Community Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Red River Bancshares. Red River Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Community Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

19.8% of Red River Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of First Community Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Red River Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of First Community Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Red River Bancshares has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Community Bankshares has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Red River Bancshares and First Community Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red River Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Community Bankshares 1 0 0 0 1.00

Red River Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.91%. First Community Bankshares has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.64%. Given Red River Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Red River Bancshares is more favorable than First Community Bankshares.

Dividends

Red River Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. First Community Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Red River Bancshares pays out 6.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Community Bankshares pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Red River Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Red River Bancshares beats First Community Bankshares on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red River Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Red River Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit. In addition, the company provides treasury management, private banking, and brokerage; investment advisory, financial planning, and a suite of retirement plans; debit and credit cards, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and wire transfer services; online banking services, including access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; and banking services in person, through ATMs, drive-through facilities, night deposits, telephone, mail, mobile banking, and remote deposits. Red River Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Louisiana.

About First Community Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

First Community Bankshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services. The company also provides wealth management services, including trust management, estate administration, and investment advisory services; and investment management services. It serves individuals and businesses across various industries, such as education, government, and health services; coal mining and gas extraction; retail trade; construction; manufacturing; tourism; and transportation. As of December 31, 2022, it operates 17 branches in West Virginia; 22 branches in Virginia, 7 branches in North Carolina, and 2 branches in Tennessee. First Community Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia.

