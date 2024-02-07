Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.96-0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77. Healthpeak Properties also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.22-0.24 EPS.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

NYSE PEAK traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.88. 4,954,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,452,793. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $27.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.95.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 272.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PEAK. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank raised Healthpeak Properties from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an underperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 85.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 17,498 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 6.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,711,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,948,000 after purchasing an additional 120,492 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 92.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 65,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 31,468 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 21.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 532,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,774,000 after purchasing an additional 93,911 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Stories

