Henderson EuroTrust (LON:HNE) Hits New 52-Week High at $144.00

Henderson EuroTrust plc (LON:HNE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 144 ($1.81) and last traded at GBX 141.50 ($1.77), with a volume of 159686 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142 ($1.78).

Henderson EuroTrust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £302.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 619.87 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 139.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 136.30.

About Henderson EuroTrust

(Get Free Report)

Henderson EuroTrust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe, with an emphasis on Western Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson EuroTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson EuroTrust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.