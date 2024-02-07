HI (HI) Price Hits $0.0006

HI (HI) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. HI has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $280,794.97 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HI has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004593 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00016007 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00015265 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,544.90 or 0.99811492 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00010803 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.46 or 0.00195981 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000055 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,302,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00062295 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $265,482.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

