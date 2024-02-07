Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $29.57

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.57 and last traded at $29.73, with a volume of 3061382 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average of $34.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 77.40%.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $185,421.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,570.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $185,421.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,570.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $257,576.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,304.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,021 shares of company stock worth $886,454. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hormel Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,636,000 after acquiring an additional 547,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,868,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,133 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,472,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,844,000 after purchasing an additional 539,227 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,529,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,966,000 after purchasing an additional 218,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,014,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,734,000 after purchasing an additional 165,563 shares during the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.