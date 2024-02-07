IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories updated its FY24 guidance to $10.84-11.33 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 10.840-11.330 EPS.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX stock traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $570.07. 187,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,555. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $534.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $579.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.50.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

