IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.36

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.36 and last traded at $13.36, with a volume of 326997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IMAX. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of IMAX from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of IMAX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IMAX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $739.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.18.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in IMAX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,358 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 105,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 48,672 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 89,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 15,767 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 825,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after buying an additional 95,182 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

