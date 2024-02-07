Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Trading Up 2.6%

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.75 and last traded at $16.71. 124,492 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 469,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on IMNM. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Immunome from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunome in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunome presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Immunome Stock Up 7.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.55.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Immunome, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunome

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Immunome in the third quarter worth $1,063,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome during the second quarter worth $800,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome during the third quarter worth $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome during the first quarter worth $80,000. 37.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunome

(Get Free Report)

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01 that targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

