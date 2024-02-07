Immutable X (IMX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $74.36 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last week, Immutable X has traded up 24.3% against the US dollar. One Immutable X token can now be bought for about $2.36 or 0.00005283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Immutable X has a total market capitalization of $1.34 billion and $74.36 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000779 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Immutable X
Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Immutable X
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Immutable X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Immutable X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.