Insider Selling: Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) SVP Sells 1,392 Shares of Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) SVP David L. Roller sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $70,463.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,638.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Commerce Bancshares stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.73. The stock had a trading volume of 450,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,791. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.24. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.91 and a 1-year high of $64.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.75%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBSH. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $49.00 to $46.67 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,107,097,000 after purchasing an additional 133,660,305 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,332,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,743,000 after purchasing an additional 117,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,934,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,003,000 after purchasing an additional 217,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,739,000 after purchasing an additional 111,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

