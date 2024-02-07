Insider Selling: Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) CEO Sells 34,398 Shares of Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.52, for a total value of $15,737,772.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 29th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 65,600 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.50, for a total value of $26,272,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.85, for a total transaction of $7,751,361.85.

On Friday, January 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.76, for a total value of $7,769,271.56.

On Monday, January 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $7,568,131.74.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.36, for a total value of $7,722,037.16.

On Friday, January 19th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.77, for a total transaction of $7,513,615.37.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.99, for a total value of $7,183,368.19.

On Friday, January 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.22, for a total transaction of $7,365,023.82.

On Monday, January 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.25, for a total transaction of $6,991,675.25.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,776 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $6,188,498.64.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 3.3 %

META traded up $14.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $469.59. 23,041,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,035,016. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.66 and a 12-month high of $485.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $363.12 and a 200 day moving average of $328.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,270,443,000 after buying an additional 5,001,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

