Insider Selling: Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) CEO Sells 11,307 Shares of Stock

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 11,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $2,037,295.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,116 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,220.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

PIPR stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.53. The stock had a trading volume of 79,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.41. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $120.97 and a 52 week high of $192.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.42. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $457.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.58%.

A number of research firms have commented on PIPR. Northland Securities lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 328.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Further Reading

