Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) PT Raised to $280.00 at Truist Financial

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $265.00 to $280.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on INSP. Wells Fargo & Company cut Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $245.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.92.

Inspire Medical Systems stock traded down $23.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $202.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,964,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,102. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.90 and a beta of 1.42. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $123.27 and a 12-month high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

