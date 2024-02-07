International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Plans $1.66 Quarterly Dividend

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.66 per share by the technology company on Saturday, March 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

International Business Machines has increased its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. International Business Machines has a dividend payout ratio of 62.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect International Business Machines to earn $10.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.8%.

International Business Machines stock opened at $183.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. International Business Machines has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $196.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

