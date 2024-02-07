International Frontier Resources (CVE:IFR) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.06

Shares of International Frontier Resources Co. (CVE:IFR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 13900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

International Frontier Resources Trading Down 16.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The stock has a market cap of C$748,000.00, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.

About International Frontier Resources

(Get Free Report)

International Frontier Resources Corporation acquires, develops, exploits, and produces oil and natural gas in Mexico. The company has oil and natural gas interests in the Central Mackenzie Valley, Northwest Territories, Canada; and owns mineral titles covering an area of 15,200 acres located in Northwest Montana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Frontier Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Frontier Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.