Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJJ) Trading Up 0%

Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJJ – Get Free Report) rose 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.90. Approximately 149,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 198,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.89.
Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.90.
