Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Position Reduced by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 707,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643,508 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.89% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 114,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 586,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,270,000 after buying an additional 194,315 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 13,087 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.36. 298,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,769. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.91. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a $0.0623 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

