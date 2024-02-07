Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,583,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $24,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCU. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 15,482 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 635,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after buying an additional 207,113 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $304,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,016. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average of $16.01.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a $0.0571 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.