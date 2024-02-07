Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.32 and last traded at $14.30. 151,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 529,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.

Invesco DB Oil Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.82.

Get Invesco DB Oil Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB Oil Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 284.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 14,699 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the first quarter worth $438,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund during the first quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 38.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 741,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after buying an additional 204,373 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco DB Oil Fund

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.