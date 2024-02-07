Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Position Boosted by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 370.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,914 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.97. 267,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,350. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $29.64 and a 1-year high of $36.11.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

