Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 409,569 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the previous session’s volume of 163,809 shares.The stock last traded at $26.57 and had previously closed at $26.68.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $675.33 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.46.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0438 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

About Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QQQJ. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

